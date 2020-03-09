Watch Coldplay Cover Prince’s ‘1999’

NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series might not have the biggest stage, but that didn’t stop Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland from stopping by to play a few Coldplay tunes.

“This is Jonny and we’ve been best friends for 25 years now, and we’re in a band called Coldplay, which is I guess why you’re watching,” Martin said. “And our other members Guy and Will, our rhythm department, are hiding under the desk here. They’re just a bit shy, and they said, ‘Listen, the gig is too small, the tiny desk. When we graduate to a slightly medium desk, and then we get to the big time with the enormo-desk,’ then they’ll come out and play.”

With help from the For Love Choir, who appeared on their most recent record, Everyday Life, the band performed “Cry Cry Cry,” “Broken” and their hit, “Viva La Vida.” Following “Broken,” the group broke out into a fun rendition of Prince’s “1999.” They ended the performance with “Champion of The World.”