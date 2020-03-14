Waka Flocka Flame Brushes Off Coronavirus: ‘It’s Fake…Minorities Can’t Catch It’

The coronavirus may be causing panic across the globe, but Waka Flocka Flame isn’t worried about it. Why? Because he thinks he’s immune.

During a recent interview on Real 92.3’s The Cruz Show, the rapper shrugged off the virus, declaring it’s not real. “It’s fake… Minorities can’t catch it,” he said when asked if he was worried about being affected by COVID-19.

“Name one though,” he dared the hosts after they challenged his outlandish comments. “We all descended from the same persons. Now, did we catch it? It hit the people passing through our airport [Atlanta], it ain’t touch them soulful folks.” Waka didn’t give any evidence as to why he believes minorities are immune, but he sure seemed adamant about his claims.

Watch the full interview below, and catch his thoughts on the pandemic at the 11:40 mark.

The rapper’s theory is, of course, false. Earlier this week, the NBA suspended its season after two Utah Jazz players — Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell — tested positive for the coronavirus. Both athletes are black.

As of Saturday (March 14), there are 2,340 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, resulting in 51 deaths. The outbreak has caused panic around the world, causing bands to cancel or postpone tour dates, and large-scale festivals to do the same.

If you’re self-quarantining or practicing social distancing and need some suggestions of what to binge-watch while lounging on the couch, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of music documentaries you can watch on various streaming services.