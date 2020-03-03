Vampire Weekend, Neutral Milk Hotel are among the musicians who appear in the new trailer for Other Music, a documentary on the New York City record store that helped launch the indie scene in the 2000s.

More specifically, the trailer features the first Neutral Milk Hotel performance of “Two-Headed Boy” from their 1996 in-store. Vampire Weekend’s live performance is from their very early years as well. Other live clips included in the trailer are from Mogwai, The Rapture, The National and Apples in Stereo.

The documentary delves into the history of Other Music with appearances by Tunde Adebimpe (TV On the Radio), Jason Schwartzman, Martin Gore (Depeche Mode), Matt Berninger (The National), Janeane Garofalo, Ezra Koenig (Vampire Weekend).

The North American rights to Other Music was acquired by Factory 25. The film will open theatrically in New York City at IFC Center on April 15 and will be playing in theaters in over 20 North American cities and around the world that weekend in conjunction with Record Store Day. The film will be available digitally in late summer.

“Our documentary is about the importance of people getting together in a physical space to share and celebrate music and all other types of art. We could not be more proud about releasing the movie in partnership with Factory 25– a company that still cares so much about the theatrical viewing experience, and about putting out physical releases of its films,” filmmakers Puloma Basu and Rob Hatch-Miller said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to have our documentary be part of the Factory 25 catalog in the company of great filmmakers like Alex Ross Perry. And to have the movie open theatrically at IFC Center just a few blocks from where Other Music existed for two decades is a dream come true.”

Other Music was open from 1995 through 2016.

Watch the trailer below: