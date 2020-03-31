Surprise! Ty Segall just dropped a new EP of Harry Nilsson covers.

The six-song EP, titled Segall Smeagol, pays tribute, at least in name, to Nilsson’s 1971 album, Nilsson Schmilsson.

“I wanted to cover Nilsson Schmilsson for years, so I used the opportunity of being at home to cover my favorite cuts from the record. So here it is free on Bandcamp – ‘Segall Smeagol’ LOVE TO EVERYONE,” Segall wrote on Bandcamp.

On top of it being a great tribute, the download is free. One of the songs on the EP, “Gotta Get Up,” Segall covered on a split 7″ single.

Check it out below: