Ty Segall Drops New EP of Harry Nilsson Covers

Titled "Segall Smeagol," it pays tribute to 1971's "Nilsson Schmilsson"

Ty Segall performing in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ty Segall performing in Birmingham, Alabama. CREDIT: (Photo by David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Surprise! Ty Segall just dropped a new EP of Harry Nilsson covers.

The six-song EP, titled Segall Smeagol, pays tribute, at least in name, to Nilsson’s 1971 album, Nilsson Schmilsson.

“I wanted to cover Nilsson Schmilsson for years, so I used the opportunity of being at home to cover my favorite cuts from the record. So here it is free on Bandcamp – ‘Segall Smeagol’ LOVE TO EVERYONE,” Segall wrote on Bandcamp.

On top of it being a great tribute, the download is free. One of the songs on the EP, “Gotta Get Up,” Segall covered on a split 7″ single.

Check it out below:

Daniel Kohn
