Tres Warren, Psychic Ills Singer, Dies at 41

Tres Warren, the singer and guitarist of New York City-based psych-rock duo Psychic Ills, has died at the age of 41. The band’s Facebook page confirmed the news of his death.

“Dear Friends, Our hearts are broken and heavy with the news that our brother Tres has passed away. Tres was a lover of music–his soul was made of it and he poured that into all he did with such heart and passion. We will forever be changed by knowing him and the empty space his leaving has left behind will never be filled. We want to thank you all for the love and support that you have given us through the years. We love u T and will miss you every day,” the post read.

Warren, along with bassist and singer Elizabeth Hart, formed the band in 2003. The band last released an album in 2016.

