Treefort Music Festival Pushed to September

Treefort Music Festival is the latest event to be pushed due to the coronavirus.

The event was originally supposed to take place on March 25-29 in Boise, Idaho. Now, it will happen on Sept. 23-27.

“In light of event cancellations around the globe and uncertainty about how this outbreak will impact Idaho, it was decided that postponing our festival is the best way to reduce unknown risk for our community,” Lori Shandro, festival producer and co-founder, said in a press release. “It was by no means an easy decision, but we recognize the far-reaching impact of our festival and our top priority is and always will be community.”

Artists slated to play Treefort include Built to Spill, Calexico, Japanese Breakfast, Chromatics, Grouplove, Peter Bjorn and John among others

Any lineup additions and changes will be announced if necessary.

All tickets purchased for the March dates will be valid for September.

See the full announcement by Treefort below:

To each and every person that has become part of the Treefort family over the years, we love you, we are so grateful for you and we will use the next six months to make Treefort 2020 amazing. — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) March 11, 2020