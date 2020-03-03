Powerful tornadoes rushed through Nashville on Tuesday (March 3) and the twisters killed at least 22 people and left 40 buildings, including Basement East, one of the city’s popular venues, in shambles.

The tornado came in around 1:15 am following a Bernie Sanders benefit event, and “our conscientious staff of five ran down to the basement with seconds to spare before the roof blew off,” Basement East co-owner Mike Grimes told Rolling Stone.

“Building is destroyed, but we will be back,” the venue posted on Facebook. You can see aerial footage of the damage here.

Opening in 2015, the Basement East hosted numerous artists including Best Coast, Lucy Dacus and The Lemon Twigs. The venue has been rallying to announce show cancellations and handle ticket refunds.

“We are diligently working on each show to either relocate or cancel. We will send updates out to ticket holders, on our website and social media as we determine the status of each show. Please bear with us as this process could take a few days to weeks. Love you Nashville!” the venue posted on its social media.

Jack White’s Third Man Records, which isn’t far from Basement East, didn’t have any damage. However, they posted their support for the music venue.

Sending love & support to our friends and neighbors who have been tragically effected by last night’s tornado. TMR Nashville will be closed today. Let’s take a moment to hug those you love and to help some folks in your community that you may not know… Love, Third Man Records — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) March 3, 2020

And while the building as been destroyed, many Nashville locals find some solace in knowing that the iconic mural is still standing strong.

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020