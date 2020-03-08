During his third appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, The Weeknd stunned fans when he performed “Scared to Live,” a new song off his upcoming fourth album, After Hours, for the first time.

Earlier in the broadcast, The Weekend performed the single “Blinding Lights” in the same red blazer he’s been sporting in all the visuals for After Hours.

With No Time to Die and Knives Out actor Daniel Craig hosting, the R&B crooner appeared several times throughout the episode, including during the “On the Couch” sketch alongside cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd. In the skit, the trio commiserates about having to “sleep on the couch” while backed by a ’90s-tinged R&B groove. However, once cast members Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor and Heidi Gardner explain their side of the story, the men end up looking a lot less sympathetic.

The artist also known as Abel Tesfaye also later made a brief appearance during Weekend Update to give The Weeknd Update.

The Weeknd is releasing his long-awaited fourth studio album, After Hours, on March 20 via XO and Republic Records. His summer tour kicks off on June 11 in Vancouver.

Check out his performances of “Scared to Live” and “Blinding Lights” below: