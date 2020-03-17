The Strokes, Tame Impala to Headline Japan’s Fuji Rock Fest

The Strokes, Tame Impala, Disclosure and Major Lazer will headline this year’s Fuji Rock Festival.

Also on the lineup are FKA Twigs, Mura Masa, Rufus Wainwright, Black Pumas, Jackson Browne, Future Islands and Mura Masa.

Fuji Rock Festival is an annual rock festival held in Naeba Ski Resort, in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. It will take place (as of now) on Aug. 21-23. It usually takes place in July but was pushed due to this year’s Summer Olympics, which takes place in Tokyo.

This is the first phase of the lineup’s rollout.

Check out the full lineup below: