The Strokes Add New Dates to Spring Tour

The Strokes have added new dates to their spring tour.

It was supposed to wrap this Saturday night (March 14) in Los Angeles with a headlining show at the Forum.

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am CT.

On April 10, the band will release The New Abnormal, their first album in seven years. It was produced by Rick Rubin. They’ve released videos for “At the Door” and “Bad Decisions.”

The Strokes played a rally for Bernie Sanders last month in New Hampshire as well.

Check out the additional tour dates below:

March 9—Seattle, WA—WaMu Theater*

March 14—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum*†

May 7—Saenger Theater—New Orleans, LA

May 9—Germania Amphitheater—Austin, TX

May 12—Smart Financial Centre—Houston, TX

*with Alvvays

† King Princess