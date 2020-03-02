The National have become the latest band to cancel concerts in Asia due to coronavirus concerns.

“Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been canceled,” the band posted on Twitter earlier this morning (March 2).

They also added, “We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan.”

The National haven’t announced any rescheduled tour dates. However, they did say that ticket holders can get receive refunds from March 3 to March 31 and can reach out to the point of purchase for more details.

Since canceling the Tokyo dates, The National will be heading the Australia and New Zealand leg of their 2020 tour on March 21 and will play the U.S. starting on May 8 in Cincinnati at their Homecoming festival. See more tour dates here.

Other acts, including Green Day and K-pop group BTS, have previously canceled their dates in Asia due to the growing pandemic.

Meanwhile, Diplo released his own travel safety tips on social media over the weekend.

The coronavirus has infected 90,000 people, according to The New York Times as of March 1, which could make show cancellations more likely in certain regions.