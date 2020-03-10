The Killers have returned with a new song called “Caution.”

With an orchestral rock vibe, the new track sounds like it could be one of this year’s big anthems. The black-and-white clip shows some behind-the-scenes clips of the band working their new album. The clip ends with the song’s release date — Thursday, March 12.

The Killers hinted at new music last October. They confirmed the sixth record, Imploding the Mirage, in November.

The Killers will be touring the U.K. in May and June then will tour other parts of Europe in June and July. Learn more about The Killers’ tour dates here.

Watch The Killers’ “Caution” teaser below: