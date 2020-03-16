The Killers have postponed putting tickets on sale for their upcoming tour supporting the release of Imploding the Mirage.

“The news is changing every hour around Coronavirus, and, ultimately, we want you, our fans, to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe,” a message on the band’s Instagram account read.

They added that a portion of ticket sales will go to folks in the service industry whose jobs were impacted by the slowdown.

On Sunday, after posting a doctored clip of a town in Italy singing to their music, singer Brandon Flowers shared a video of himself washing his hands with the band’s hit “Mr. Brightside” playing in the background.

Imploding The Mirage is The Killers’ first new album since 2017. The new album brings a number of collaborators including Lindsey Buckingham, k.d. lang, Natalie Mering from Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel from War on Drugs and Lucius. They also released the first single, “Caution,” from that collection as well.

The Killers’ Imploding the Mirage is set to be released on May 29.