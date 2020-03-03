The Growlers are already set to get on the road in 2020. The Southern California-based indie rockers have just added more dates to their already big road schedule.

Supporting their latest LP, Natural Affair, they will be playing to shows in Canada in August, return to Minneapolis’ First Avenue in July and play two more festivals — Badger State Block Party on July 25 and Bellwether Music on Aug. 7. Find out where to get your tickets here.

See the full list of dates below:

March 6 – Soma, San Diego, CA

March 7 – M3F, Phoenix, AZ

March 8 – Lowbrow Palace, El Paso, TX

March 9- Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

March 11 – Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

March 12 Boulder Theatre, Boulder, CO

March 13 – The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

March 14 – Cargo, Reno, NV

March 16 – Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA

March 18 – Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

March 19 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

March 20 – The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, CA

March 21 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

March 25 – City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

March 26 – City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

March 27 – City National Grove of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA

May 1 – Plaza Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico

May 3 – Shaky Knees Festival, Atlanta, GA

June 3 – Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

June 4 – Tower Theatre, Oklahoma City, OK

June 5 – Stubbs, Austin, TX

June 8 – The Ready Room, St. Louis, MO

June 9 – Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH

June 10 – Mr. Smalls Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA

June 13 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Manchester, TN

June 15 – Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro, NC

June 16 – The Norvo, Norfolk, VA

June 18 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

June 19 – Webster Hall, New York, NY

June 20 – Royale, Boston, MA

July 24 – First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

July 25 – Badger State Block Party, Green Bay, WI

July 26 – Wooly’s, Des Moines, IA

July 28 – Slowdown, Omaha, NE

July 31 – Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

Aug. 3 – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe, Kalamazoo, MI

Aug. 4 – Higher Ground, Burlington, VT

Aug. 5 – Rialto Theatre, Montreal, QC

Aug. 6 – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Aug. 7 – Bellwether Music Festival, Waynesville, OH