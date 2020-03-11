Amidst the postponements of spring music festivals and other concerts, Mo Pop Festival is pushing forward and has announced that The 1975 and Khalid will be headlining this year’s fest on July 25 and July 26.

Taking place in Detroit’s Historic, Purity Ring, Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Peach Pit, Hippo Campus and Beabadoobee are also scheduled to perform.

You can now sign up for presale, which starts on Friday (March 13) at 10 am local time, by clicking this link. Otherwise, general ticket sales start on Monday (March 16) at 10 am local time. And if you don’t want to throw down all the money at once, the fest is offering a payment plan.

See the full lineup for Mo Pop Festival 2020 below: