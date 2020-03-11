Tegan and Sara Reveal 2020 North American Tour Dates

Tegan and Sara are continuing their tour in 2020.

The sister duo has announced 40 new dates to celebrate their latest release Hey I’m Just Like You. The tour will be split into two legs where they head the Knitting Factory Concert House in Spokane, Washingon, in May and then close in at the Riviera Theater in Chicago. They will then pick up again on July 30 at the Oregon Zoo Amphitheater in Portland, Oregon, and close out this tour at the Tabernacle in Atlanta.

Georgia and Jackie Mendoza will be supporting the first part of the tour while IDER and Claud will be opening the second leg. More information on ticket sales here.

Find out when Tegan and Sara are playing in a city near you:

May 18 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 19 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma * +

May 20 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House * +

May 21 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre * +

May 24 – San Diego, CA – SOMA +

May 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren * +

May 27 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre * +

May 30 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre * +

June 1 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman * +

June 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant * +

June 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre* +

June 6 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theater +

with Georgia (*) and Jackie Mendoza (+)

July 30 – Portland, OR – Oregon Zoo Amphitheater * +

Aug. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium * +

Aug. 5 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live – Ballroom * +

Aug. 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues * +

Aug. 7 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater * +

Aug. 10 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit * +

Aug. 11 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues * +

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON – Rebel Complex *

Aug. 14 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Aug. 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

Aug. 17 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall *+

Aug. 18 – New York, NY – Pier 17 *

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

Aug. 22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Aug. 24 – Richmond, VA – The National * +

Aug. 25 – Norfolk, VA – Norva * +

Aug. 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theater * +

Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl * +

Sept. 1 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall * +

Sept. 2 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle *

with IDER (*) and Claud (+)