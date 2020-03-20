People can’t help but fall into a routine.

However, Sparta want to help you out with their new video for “Miracle.”

Directed by Angie Reza Tures, the visual follows a young couple through their daily lives.

“Miracles are hard to come by and, I think at some point, we all hope for one. I shot in stop motion, a series of snapshots/moments, to show our day to day — how we live, how we work, our tenacity, and the inspiration we receive along the way,” she told Consequence of Sound. “More often than not though, I think we can get lost in the routine, ultimately taking life for granted, and failing to see what’s actually in front of us. I filmed the last shot of the video in real time to illustrate that, as much as his vision of his future is strong and hopeful, nothing hits your harder than the reality of the present moment.”

“Miracle” is the band’s new song off their upcoming album, Trust the River — their first album in 14 years. The LP will release on April 10 via Dine Alone, but you can preorder it now here.

Watch Sparta’s video for “Miracle” below:

