If you enjoyed their first Dark Morph, Sigur Rós’ Jónsi and Carl Michael von Hausswolff from Sweden have just announced that they’re releasing a new Dark Morph record. Dark Morph II will be releasing on May 1 via Pomperipossa.

Dark Morph II is comprised of three tracks. “Dive In,” is a 20-minute composition while “Humpback Whale Choir” utilized a whale-song that was recorded with “hydrophone microphones by Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza assisted by Dark Morph in August 2019.” And finally, there’s “Dark Wave,” which you can hear above. This track uses the sounds of whales and shrimp that live in the Pacific Ocean.

Jónsi and von Hausswolff paid homage to the oceans and marine life in hopes that their listeners will be inspired to make better decisions regarding the environment.

“The exploitation of the oceans, in conjunction with the heavy pollution (from plastic waste to nuclear radio-activity) has to stop, and be replaced by collaborative manners co-operating with all life on or globe,” Jónsi and von Hausswolff said in a statement.

You can pre-order the album here.