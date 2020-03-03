Robert Plant Announces 2020 North American Tour

Robert Plant is going back on the road, and he won’t be alone. The former Led Zeppelin singer will be bringing his new band, Saving Grace, to North America for the first time.

Formed last year, Saving Grace is composed of singer Suzy Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson and guitarists Tony Kelsey and Matt Worley. They played a number of shows in the U.K. since the band’s conception.

Aside from their show in Chicago on May 15, tickets go on sale on Friday (March 6) at 10 am local time. You can find more information on how to get tickets on Robert Plant’s website.

Find out if Robert Plant and Saving Grace are coming to a city near you:

May 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre*

May 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom*

May 15 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music**

May 17 – Charleston, WV – Mountain Stage at The Clay Center*

May 19 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre*

May 20 – New York, NY – The Town Hall*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre*

* Catfish Keith supporting

** General On Sale Monday, March 16