Record Store Day Moved From April to June

With everything else music-related being pushed due to coronavirus, it should come as no surprise that Record Store Day has been moved as well.

In a tweet sent on Friday morning, Record Store Day announced its intentions to move to June.

“RSD is worldwide and celebrates a record store’s place in their community. As good citizens of those communities we want everyone to be safe, healthy and feel comfortable coming to the party,” it read.

“Record Store Day 2020 is moving to June 20. #washyourhands #benice #listentorecords”

Record Store Day was supposed to take place on April 18, its traditional spot on the third weekend of April.

Brandi Carlile is this year’s Record Store Day ambassador. Exclusive releases from David Bowie, Billie Eilish, Primal Scream, Brittany Howard, The Rolling Stones, Meat Puppets and Paul McCartney highlight the RSD lineup.