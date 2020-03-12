Rage Against the Machine Postpone First Leg of Reunion Tour

Rage Against the Machine have postponed their anticipated reunion tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The band were scheduled to begin their tour on March 26 in El Paso, Texas. They were also slated to be the Friday night headliner at this year’s Coachella, which was pushed from April to October.

The dates postponed are from the band’s first leg. It appears that the tour will resume with the band’s Boston Calling headlining slot.

Earlier in the day, concert promoters Live Nation stopped all ongoing tours and Goldenvoice shut down the shows at its venues until April 1. Coachella, Stagecoach and SXSW have all been canceled in the past week.

See Tom Morello’s statement on Twitter below: