Radiohead’s 2017 Set at Best Kept Secret Fest Is Streaming for Free

But only for 24 hours

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Radiohead’s headlining set at Best Kept Secret festival in Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, can now be seen.

The festival shared the two-hour, eight-minute set on its website on Tuesday. The career-spanning set from their 2017 tour in support of both the release of A Moon Shaped Pool and the reissue of OK Computer.

Check it out the pro-shot concert below:

Set list:

1. Daydreaming 2. Desert Island Disk
3. Ful Stop
4. 15 Step
5. Myxomatosis
6. Climbing Up The Walls
7. All I Need
8. Pyramid Song
9. Everything In It’s Right Place
10. Bloom
11. Identikit 12. Idioteque
13. The Gloaming
14. The Numbers
15. Exit Music (for a film)
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Street Spirit (fade out)
———
18. Nude
19. Let Down
20. Separator
21. Paranoid Android
22. Reckoner
—— -
23. Lotus Flower
24. There, There

Daniel Kohn
