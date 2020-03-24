Radiohead’s headlining set at Best Kept Secret festival in Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, can now be seen.

The festival shared the two-hour, eight-minute set on its website on Tuesday. The career-spanning set from their 2017 tour in support of both the release of A Moon Shaped Pool and the reissue of OK Computer.

Check it out the pro-shot concert below:

Set list:

1. Daydreaming 2. Desert Island Disk

3. Ful Stop

4. 15 Step

5. Myxomatosis

6. Climbing Up The Walls

7. All I Need

8. Pyramid Song

9. Everything In It’s Right Place

10. Bloom

11. Identikit 12. Idioteque

13. The Gloaming

14. The Numbers

15. Exit Music (for a film)

16. Bodysnatchers

17. Street Spirit (fade out)

———

18. Nude

19. Let Down

20. Separator

21. Paranoid Android

22. Reckoner

—— -

23. Lotus Flower

24. There, There