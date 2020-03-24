News \
Radiohead’s 2017 Set at Best Kept Secret Fest Is Streaming for Free
But only for 24 hours
Radiohead’s headlining set at Best Kept Secret festival in Beekse Bergen, Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands, can now be seen.
The festival shared the two-hour, eight-minute set on its website on Tuesday. The career-spanning set from their 2017 tour in support of both the release of A Moon Shaped Pool and the reissue of OK Computer.
Check it out the pro-shot concert below:
Set list:
1. Daydreaming 2. Desert Island Disk
3. Ful Stop
4. 15 Step
5. Myxomatosis
6. Climbing Up The Walls
7. All I Need
8. Pyramid Song
9. Everything In It’s Right Place
10. Bloom
11. Identikit 12. Idioteque
13. The Gloaming
14. The Numbers
15. Exit Music (for a film)
16. Bodysnatchers
17. Street Spirit (fade out)
———
18. Nude
19. Let Down
20. Separator
21. Paranoid Android
22. Reckoner
—— -
23. Lotus Flower
24. There, There