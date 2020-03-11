Peter Jackson’s Beatles Documentary Gets a Release Date

Peter Jackson’s upcoming documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, finally has a release date.

The documentary, which will be released by Disney, has a Sept. 4 release date in the U.S. and Canada. It was confirmed by soon-to-be outgoing Disney chairman Bob Iger at Disney shareholders meeting. A worldwide release date will be announced soon.

The Beatles: Get Back will feature previously unseen footage from the Let It Be sessions and the band’s final concert on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters in London.

Jackson used 55 hours of unreleased footage of the band that was taken in 1969. He also used 140 minutes of unheard audio from the Let It Be sessions.

“No band has had the kind of impact on the world that The Beatles have had, and ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ is a front-row seat to the inner workings of these genius creators at a seminal moment in music history, with spectacularly restored footage that looks like it was shot yesterday,” Iger said of the announcement according to TheWrap. “I’m a huge fan myself, so I could not be happier that Disney is able to share Peter Jackson’s stunning documentary with global audiences in September.”

“Working on this project has been a joyous discovery,” Jackson said in a statement. “I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

The film is being produced by Jackson’s WingNut Films Ltd. and The Beatles’ Apple Corps Ltd., and is being made with the cooperation of Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, as well as Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.