Peter Buck Joins Chris and Rich Robinson to Cover R.E.M.

At the second-to-last date of their Brothers of a Feather tour in Portland last night, Chris and Rich Robinson brought out an old friend for a surprise performance.

Peter Buck joined the Black Crowes brothers to perform R.E.M.’s “7 Chinese Bros” from 1984’s Reckoning.

The acoustic tour is an appetizer to what’s expected to be a big summer for the Robinsons. Last year, they announced a massive arena and amphitheater tour where they’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Crowes’ debut album, Shake Your Money Maker.

As for the intimate Brothers of Feather tour that has seen the brothers perform acoustically in small clubs in Europe and the U.S., that wraps up on Friday with a show in San Francisco.

Check out fan-shot footage of the performance below: