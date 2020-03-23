News \

Pearl Jam Share Hotline to Get Early Listen at Gigaton

Band has been rolling out songs for the past week

Pearl Jam
CREDIT: Danny Clinch

Despite their tour being postponed, Pearl Jam has done their best to keep giving fans an experience as Gigaton’s release date nears.

On Monday, the band revealed a phone number (or hotline, depending on your point of view of course) that fans could dial to get a full teaser of what’s to come on the album.

Check out the details here:

In the past week, Pearl Jam has shared snippets of “Never Destination,” “Seven O’Clock,” “Alright,” “Quick Escape,” “Who Ever Said” to go along with “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and “Superblood Wolfmoon.”

Read our review of the album here.

Gigaton releases on Friday (March 27).

Daniel Kohn
