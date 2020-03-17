News \
Pearl Jam Share Snippet of ‘Who Ever Said’
"Gigaton" arrives on March 27
Pearl Jam have been hit pretty hard by the coronavirus. The band postponed their upcoming first leg of their Gigaton tour, of which details were explained in a FAQ they published on site. Their hometown of Seattle has been one of the places severely hit by the pandemic.
But all isn’t lost.
On Tuesday afternoon, the band posted a snippet to “Who Ever Said,” which would be the third (or fourth depending on your point of view) song to be shared from Gigaton.
“But I won’t give up. No I won’t give up,” the caption for the post read. The music was thunderous and in the background was a volcano.
Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is out on March 27. Read our review of the album here.