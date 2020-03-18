Pearl Jam Share ‘Quick Escape’ From Gigaton

Pearl Jam was supposed to start the first leg of the Gigaton tour tonight (March 18) in Toronto. As we know, that probably isn’t going to happen for quite a bit.

On Wednesday afternoon, the band posted an instrumental snippet to “Quick Escape,” which would be the fourth (or fifth depending on your point of view) song to be shared from Gigaton.

The snippet of the song had a smattering of heavy guitars and had a distinct classic rock feel to it.

Pearl Jam’s Gigaton is out on March 27. Read our review of the album here.