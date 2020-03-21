6 Fateful Pearl Jam Moments That Led to the Band’s Longevity

For a band forged by survivors, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Pearl Jam will be marking its 11th album, Gigaton, this month, and its 30th birthday this fall. But in a world where the median age for any group is just a few years, Pearl Jam’s ability to thrive so long has come down to some fateful situations through the years.

The Birth of ’No’

Beginning in 1993, Pearl Jam was well-known for largely eschewing traditional promotion, particularly the music videos that drove the industry at the time. The band’s self-preservation mode as the tornado of fame became difficult was the ability to say ‘No’ to anything that didn’t feel right, but it hadn’t always been that way. Pearl Jam made several videos for their 1991 debut Ten, including “Alive, “Oceans,” and two versions each of “Even Flow” and “Jeremy.”

They spent most of 1992 on the road with few days off. The breaking point came at the disastrous MTV Singles premiere party that September when the group grudgingly agreed to play on one of those precious days off. Long story short, the burned-out band got drunk to face the gig and frontman Eddie Vedder wound up shouting “Fuck MTV” repeatedly. In the 2011 Cameron Crowe documentary Pearl Jam Twenty, the band called this moment “the birth of no.” And the band has been able to keep an even keel by only doing things that felt right ever since.

Jack Irons Steps In

By the time 1994 hit, the band was dealing with a lot of issues. That year, Pearl Jam had to face Kurt Cobain’s death, battle Ticketmaster, cancel a tour and grapple with fame in ugly ways that included Vedder being stalked. Chemistry with drummer Dave Abbruzzese, who’d been in the band since right before Ten was released, was not great and the band fired him that summer. It was a time when it would have been easy to just call it quits. Instead, they summoned ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Jack Irons. Years before, he’d been the acquaintance who’d given Vedder a demo from a group of musicians from Seattle and got him invited to sing for what became Pearl Jam. He was immediately a grounding force that allowed the band to concentrate on music again. “Everybody had a strong sense of friendship with him immediately,” guitarist Stone Gossard said of Irons in 2001. “He was just there to play drums and help out.” Irons left the band in 1998 but he proved to be the stabilizing force that they needed during this critical period.

Under Neil Young’s Wing

CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bruce Springsteen. The Who. The Ramones. Tom Petty. Crowded House’s Neil Finn. A long line of iconic rockers with long careers have been fatherly and older brotherly teachers, examples, and supporters of Pearl Jam through the years. None more so than Neil Young, who the band has often called Uncle Neil. After meeting Young at the 1992 Bob Dylan 30th Anniversary concert in New York, Young has helped them keep their heads on straight through all manner of turmoil and triumph — even recording an album with them in early 1995 at the height of their fame. When Vedder got food poisoning during PJ’s ill-fated 1995, non-Ticketmaster tour, Young subbed in at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park so the show of 50,000 fans wouldn’t be canceled.”After that show, Neil said you know what, if it doesn’t feel right, go home,” the band’s manager Kelly Curtis told SPIN in 2001. In addition to the Mirrorball album, Neil Jam hit the road in Europe that summer. “That came at a time when we needed it,” Gossard told SPIN.

Get in the Van

And while Young took everyone but Vedder on the road in 1995, a move that helped them embrace their own talents and grow from a great live band into an iconic one, the singer sought out experiences that would help him reset his love of music and gain some perspective. In the spring, Vedder got into a crappy silver Econoline van with his then-wife (Beth Liebling) to play sideman on Minuteman bassist Mike Watt’s solo club tour. Not only did Vedder play these shows as the be-wigged drummer of the opening act Hovercraft, but he also teamed up with Dave Grohl and Pat Smear as members of Watt’s band. Incidentally, the other act was Foo Fighters on their very first tour well before anyone had pieced together what the Nirvana drummer and guitarist were up to. Imagine the lead singer of the biggest band in the land and half of Nirvana pulling up to 500-100 capacity clubs driving coast to coast in old vans and mingling with clued-in fans.

That summer, Vedder carried the ethos onto the Pearl Jam tour, driving the same van from show to show and doing a pirate radio DJ set from the parking lot of the venues.

Pete Townshend and Roskilde

CREDIT: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

The summer 2000 European tour was a pleasure that turned into an unimaginable tragedy when nine fans were trampled to death during their set at the Roskilde festival in Denmark amid bad weather. Devastated, they considered canceling the summer tour, and it very well could have been the end of Pearl Jam itself. Literally one of the only people in the world who had been through the same thing swooped in with advice and consolation: The Who’s Pete Townshend. An idol of Vedder’s, and at that point, a friend, Townshend had endured the trampling of 11 Who fans in Cincinnati in 1979. Ultimately, Pearl Jam was able to go on with the summer shows and forge ahead as a band, thanks in part to a well-timed call from an understanding legend.

Matt Cameron

CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jack Irons had been the first drummer who helped keep the band going, and when his health and desire to be with his family made him need to take an ultimately permanent break from Pearl Jam in early 1998, the group found themselves suddenly at another huge inflection point. After years of playing makeshift tours to avoid Ticketmaster venues, Pearl Jam was finally about to rock arenas and amphitheaters across North America, and they suddenly had no drummer? How could they possibly find yet another one with great chops, history with the band, and chemistry with PJ’s various personalities? If they hadn’t found one, what would that do to the band? Enter Soundgarden skinsmen Matt Cameron. Friends with Ament & Gossard since the ‘80s in the tight-knit Seattle music scene, Cameron had also sat in to drum on demos when the pair formed Pearl Jam and sought a singer. That demo brought them Eddie Vedder. Fast forward to 1998, Soundgarden had broken up the year before and Cameron was just the friendly quick study who could learn the band’s catalog in three weeks, saving the summer tour right then and there and in fact turning it into a particular powerhouse. The fit would prove so perfect that Cameron has been an official member of Pearl Jam ever since, enabling six albums and countless tours, He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2017.