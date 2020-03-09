Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival has been one of the low-key great festivals of the past four years. For its fifth edition, it’s going bigger than ever.

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon and Vedder himself will headline the festival. Vedder has performed a solo set every Saturday night at the fest.

Other artists performing include the Pretenders, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Yola, Sharon Van Etten, Brian Fallon and more.

Ohana Fest takes place Sept. 25-27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

Pearl Jam will be performing at Sea.Hear.Now. in Asbury Park, New Jersey on the weekend of Sept. 19-20. The festival is put together by the band’s longtime photographer Danny Clinch.

There is no on-sale for Ohana yet, but keep your eyes posted on its website for more information.

Check out the lineups for both festivals below: