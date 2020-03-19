Paul Weller Shares ‘Earth Beat’

Let’s interrupt the coronavirus updates with some new music from Paul Weller.

“Earth Beat” is the latest single off his upcoming album On Sunset, which is out via Verve Forecast on June 12.

Starting off with spacey beats, the track, featuring Col3trane, flows into a mid-tempo soulful track that will have you dancing around your place while you try to social distance yourself from everyone else. It’s a feel-good track that can help brighten up your day.

On Sunset is Weller’s follow-up to 2018’s True Meanings and features former Style Council bandmate Mick Talbot, Ben Gordelier, Andy Crofts, Slade’s Jim Lea, Steve Cradock from Ocean Colour Scene, Le Superhomard’s Julie Gros, The Strypes guitarist Josh McClorey, The Staves, Hannah Peel and The Paraorchestra.

Listen to Paul Weller’s “Eart Beat” below: