New Orleans Jazz Fest was pushed back to the fall due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally scheduled to take place April 23 through May 3.

“At the direction of the City of New Orleans authorities, in response to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns, the 2020 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will not occur this April and May, as scheduled,” JazzFest wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “The health and safety of the community, our musicians, Festival fans, participants, sponsors, and staff are paramount, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

This year, as usual, a number of big name artists were slated to perform. Those include The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Erykah Badu, the Beach Boys, Maggie Rogers, Elvis Costello, Wu-Tang Clan, John Prine, Black Crowes, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jenny Lewis, Chris Isaak, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Brittany Howard, Of Monsters and Men and The Avett Brothers among many.

New Orleans Jazz Fest is the latest festival to join the list of festivals to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

