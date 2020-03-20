As promised, Neil Young shared his first Fireside Session show and it was one that hardcore fans will love.

Recorded by his wife, actress Daryl Hannah, Young went deep into his catalog, performing primarily rarities in the six-song set.

Songs like “Vampire Blues” from 1974’s On the Beach and “Little Wing” from 1977’s Hawks & Doves were among the surprises he played. He also played deep cuts “Love Art Blues,” “Tell Me Why” and “Razor Love.” Young opened the set with the not-so-deep “Sugar Mountain.”

“Happy to have you hang with us for a little while,” Young and Hannah wrote on his site. “It’s pretty rough around the edges, as any down-home/low tech slow interwebs production could be. … Hope you enjoy. Take care. Sending love and we’ll try to keep ’em coming.”

The last time Young performed live outside of this and a Bernie Sanders digital rally was at Farm Aid last September. It’s unclear to when the next Fireside Session show will take place.

Check out the performance on Neil Young’s Archives site.