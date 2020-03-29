Michael Stipe Shares Demo of New Song ‘No Time for Love Like Now’

Talk about a late-night surprise! Michael Stipe, who has been fairly active on social media by sending uplifting messages while singing R.E.M. songs, dropped a new solo song late Saturday night.

Titled “No Time for Love Like Now,” the demo version for the tune features a bespectacled Stipe singing over a synth beat at what looks like a home. It has poignant lyrics, beginning: “No time for crazy/No time for arguments/No time for love like now.”

The song was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Stipe has released several songs in recent months, including “Your Capricious Soul” last October and “Drive to the Ocean” in January.

Earlier this week, Stipe and Mike Mills paid tribute to late R.E.M. touring drummer Bill Rieflin, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 59.

Check out the demo version below: