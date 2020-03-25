News \

Michael Stipe, Mike Mills Remember Late R.E.M. Bandmate Bill Rieflin

Rieflin died at the age of 59 due to cancer

CREDIT: R.E.M. Instagram

Michael Stipe paid tribute to late R.E.M. touring drummer Bill Rieflin, who died on Tuesday at the age of 59 due to cancer.

In a post on R.E.M.’s Instagram, Stipe remembered Rieflin’s “depth and sincerity that I cherished to be around, and a humor that always had a foot in the playful yet never shallow.

“I feel comforted that Bill was a contemplative soul, had a strong meditation practice and never averted the actual meaning of life. He would always dive into it with you,” Stipe continued.

In a separate post, Mike Mills wrote, “Bill Rieflin was a gentleman and a gentle man, but he could beat the shit out of a set of drums. A musical polymath, deeply intelligent and very funny. I’ll miss sharing his darkness and his laughter. Words really don’t suffice. R.I.P., Spill Brieflin.”

A fitting and uplifting tribute on the sad occasion of the passing of legendary drummer Bill Rieflin written by a good friend of REMHQ, @kai_riedl, which we wanted to share with all of you: “The great drummer and friend to many, Bill Rieflin, has passed over to the flip side of life, death. Not only did he rock with Ministry, Swans, Robert Fripp, Nine Inch Nails, King Crimson and and many many more, but he was the solid backbone to R.E.M. for many years. He had a depth and sincerity that I cherished to be around, and a humor that always had a foot in the playful yet never shallow. I feel comforted that Bill was a contemplative soul, had a strong meditation practice and never averted the actual meaning of life. He would always dive into it with you. I see his passing as him merely entering a vast ocean, and diving into waters he had familiarized himself with already. He's a great reminder: rock hard, swim the waters often, take the right things seriously, laugh at yourself.”

Daniel Kohn
