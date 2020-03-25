Michael Stipe, Mike Mills Remember Late R.E.M. Bandmate Bill Rieflin

Michael Stipe paid tribute to late R.E.M. touring drummer Bill Rieflin, who died on Tuesday at the age of 59 due to cancer.

In a post on R.E.M.’s Instagram, Stipe remembered Rieflin’s “depth and sincerity that I cherished to be around, and a humor that always had a foot in the playful yet never shallow.

“I feel comforted that Bill was a contemplative soul, had a strong meditation practice and never averted the actual meaning of life. He would always dive into it with you,” Stipe continued.

In a separate post, Mike Mills wrote, “Bill Rieflin was a gentleman and a gentle man, but he could beat the shit out of a set of drums. A musical polymath, deeply intelligent and very funny. I’ll miss sharing his darkness and his laughter. Words really don’t suffice. R.I.P., Spill Brieflin.”

