Metallica to Launch Vinyl Subscription Club

Metallica are the latest band to start their own vinyl subscription club.

The band announced in an email to their Fifth Member fan club on Wednesday the formation of the subsequent small offering.

“As huge music fans ourselves, it’s been super exciting to see the resurgence of vinyl and how much enjoyment we all get collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. Those of us who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are sorta in our little exclusive club, so with that in mind we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis,” Metallica said in a statement.

Metallica promised that each respective issuing will contain “rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities” and promised that the songs have never been released on vinyl. It will also come with a 33 ⅓ rpm (small hole) 7” vinyl, a digital download card and additional collectibles which range from stickers to guitar picks to posters.

Memberships are available for purchase from March 4 – March 31 and it costs $49.99.

