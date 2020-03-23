Metallica Launch New Series Streaming Classic Concerts

Metallica are jumping in on the livestreaming trend, but are doing it slightly differently.

In an announcement on Monday, the band announced the launch of #MetallicaMondays. Here, they’ll be bringing entire shows from their past onto their YouTube channel and Facebook every Monday.

“While we’re all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we’re in this together, and staying connected is how we’ll get through it. With that in mind, we’re bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!” the group said in a statement.

The first show in this series is Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019. If you weren’t in Ireland to check out the show, you can watch it here and here.

On Monday, Metallica also pushed their April tour of South America to December, becoming the latest band to postpone tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak. They’ll be joined by Greta Van Fleet on that run.