First Madonna was miffed due to getting the curtain pulled on her in London. Now? Well, it’s a different sort of problem she’s facing.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (March 1), Madonna announced she had to cancel that night’s latest Madame X show in Paris after suffering a knee injury after falling at a show two nights earlier.

“If only knees didn’t twist and cartilage didn’t tear and nothing hurt and tears never fell out of our eyes………But alas they do and Thank God for this important reminder that we are human,” she wrote.

It’s been a rough go of it for Madonna lately, at least injury-wise. She had to cancel three shows in Boston due to “overwhelming pain.” Also, per Billboard, Madonna also had to cancel her Jan. 22 and 27 performances in London as well due to injuries.

“I made it thru the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue, needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece,” she continued.

Check out Madonna’s full post below: