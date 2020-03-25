M. Ward Gives His Power Shuffle Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s M. Ward:

Never in the history of humankind has there been a better time to stay home and disinfect your mind with music. After all, it’s not the end of the world – it’s the end of an era and the start of a new one.

What do we want it to look like?

Unnecessary consumerism has come to a grinding halt just as spring arrives to wake up our senses – what is the universe trying to tell us?

Maybe the new era will bring in a more enlightened consumer – a reminder that everything we do and buy affects our planet.

I’m also hoping the new era will mean a tighter connection to our cities and our neighborhoods. Stay at home for a while. Take out every trick you know to stay positive and think about how you want the new era to look at its outset – it’s happening now.

What will it sound like?

Whatever it is, here are some of the greatest building blocks any musical culture could ask for.

“Say It Over And Over Again” – John Coltrane

The master of meditative music. recorded without rehearsals. Incredible.

“Night In Tunisia” – Miles Davis

These collaborations with Dizzy Gilespie and Charlie Parker – playing with his heroes. My favorite era.

“(Do The) Mashed Potato” – James Brown

William Carlos Williams died in 1963. This record came out in 1959. Maybe this is the song for the great dance scene in “Danse Russe”?

“Hot Freaks” – Guided By Voices

From Ohio. Hints of Beefheart

“Zig Zag Wanderer” – Captain Beefheart

From Glendale (like me) – featuring Ry Cooder at the age of 20.

“You, Baby” – The Ronettes

Back To Mono – a good a title as any for the next few weeks.

“Pipeline / Kill Time” – Sonic Youth

A good momentary panic theme.

“Surfin’ Bird” – Ramones

The bird is the word.

“Hold Down The Fort” – The Minus 5

The title says it and stay safe everyone. Bye for now. XO, Matt