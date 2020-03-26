Remember Lovers & Friends, the fest that announced a powerhouse lineup of throwback and current hip-hop and R&B stars that had some communication problems? Well, it’s been downgraded.

The fest, which expanded to two days following the excitement surrounding its lineup, has been pushed (obviously) to Aug. 8 at The Grounds at Dignity Health Sports Park. However, it’s back to being a single-day event.

Headliners include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon and TLC. Other artists on the bill include Jhene Aiko, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Nelly, T-Pain, Lil Kim, Brandy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe among many.

Lovers & Friends is the latest festival to be pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier in the day, New York City’s Governor’s Ball was canceled. It will return in 2021.

Check out the lineup for Lovers & Friends below: