Live Music During Coronavirus: Which Artists Are Streaming?

Need a live fix? Look no further than this list of artists who are doing daily—or less occasional—streams through social media and YouTube.

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard hops on Facebook each day to play about a half-hour’s worth of songs either on guitar or piano. He’s taken requests and even done covers like Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” and New Order’s Ceremony in his first couple of sets (he’s encouraged charitable giving to youth-related causes). Gibbard goes live around 7 pm ET/4 pm PT at this link.

Diplo will live stream themed-DJ sets from his house, including A Very Lazer Sunday (Sunday at 1 pm), Ronatronix (Tuesdays at 7 pm PT), The Thomas Wesley Show (Thursday at 7 pm PT), Corona Sabbath Fridays (Fridays at 7 pm PT) and Corona Fever (Saturday at 8 pm PT). His sets can be found on YouTube, Twitch and Instagram.

Jack White’s Third Man Records is doing daily live-streamed performances that are being dubbed Third Man Public Access. They’ll stream every day at 12 pm CT on the label’s YouTube channel. The first two installments, featuring pedal steel player Luke Schneider and Teddy and the Rough Riders are up now.

Rufus Wainwright is doing a series called #MusicalEverydays, which sees him post a video of him performing a song from home daily via Instagram. “In these dire times, I want to share some music with you all from the warmth and comfort of our home in Los Angeles. Hopefully you’re at your homes with your loved ones as well. We have to stay positive and I feel that music and art are a large part of what gets us through times like these,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, announcing the song series.

See what he’s done so far here.

Christine and the Queens launched a live series on Instagram. “Let’s meet everyday around 6 pm [CST] on my Instagram. I’ll find a way to deal with the ENNUI. Guests and weird concepts included,” Héloïse Letissie captioned her live announcement video that included a hauntingly beautiful live performance of “People, I’ve Been Sad.” She hopes to continue the series “every day – every day until this gets better.” She’s been going live at 6 pm CET (5 hours ahead of NY and 8 hours ahead of LA until they “spring forward” on March 29, then add an extra hour). So far, she’s performed, shared behind-the-scenes videos and on Friday, did a live Q&A. Catch up here.

Charli XCX is sharing daily “self-isolating” Instagram livestreams. Guests who have been announced so far include artists like Diplo, Clairo, Rita Ora and more. Check her Instagram for times.

Neil Young is doing occasional Fireside Session shows (filmed by wife Daryl Hannah) here.

Archives

Here are links to folks who have done some one-offs, whose shows are still live on social media or YouTube.

Chris Martin of Coldplay

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody (who noted he hopes to do more in the weeks to come). See the “Live Video” section on the band’s Instagram.

Yungblud went live on Monday via YouTube.