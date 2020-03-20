Playlists \
Lilly Hiatt Gives Her ‘We Got This’ Playlist of Feel Good Music
The singer/songwriter gives her playlist to help you through your day while stuck at home due to coronavirus
With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Lilly Hiatt:
If you’re like me, sitting still doesn’t come naturally. It’s odd to feel confined, but our spirit doesn’t have to be! I’ve been burning loads of Nag Champa, drinking coffee, checking in with friends, and playing records non-stop. We may not make it to a live show any time soon, but that doesn’t stop the music. I have found the deepest solace in songs, and that’s actually always been the case. Hope you love these jams and long live rock ‘n’ roll!
“Brightest Star”- Lilly Hiatt
An underdog anthem…crank it and shine.
“Dance of the Clairvoyants”- Pearl Jam
Ethereal, insightful, and groovy – PJ never lets me down.
“Everything Is Everything”- Lauryn Hill
This is a song for everyone, and such a deep truth! Perfect for now!
“Cambodian Rock n Roll”- Sam Doores
This record has been getting me through the past week and making me smile.
“In Bloom”- Nirvana
Timeless. Spring is here. I’m a ’90s child forever.
“Rolling”- Michael Kiwanuka
Michael is like a ray through the clouds. Perfectly hopeful.
“Lilacs”- Waxahatchee
Inspired by Katie’s writing and as a flower girl, this song elates me. Reminds me of Dylan.
“March On”- Kyshona
Kyshona is a force. We should all be listening to what she has to say.
“Deciphering Dreams”- Amanda Shires
Nobody haunts quite like Amanda. Her melodies are visceral and her poetry is epic.
“Good Side”- Liz Phair
I can’t make a playlist without my queen, Liz. She’s everything.
“Winds Change”- Orville Peck
Yes, they do Orville. And I feel comforted when you tell me so through your fringed mask.
“Redemption Song”- Bob Marley
Another tune that never goes out of style. Bob knows.
“High Five”- Angel Olsen
Angel has gotten me through many lonely times and makes me smile. Love this playful jam.
“Don’t Panic” – The Harmaleighs
Yep, let’s not lose our cool! A dreamy lullaby from the Harmaleighs.
“Twinkle Twinkle”- Margo Price
All my favorite writers are heartbreakingly funny. Margo nails this. Shine on!
“Lively Up Yourself”- Bob Marley
And don’t be no drag…this song makes me feel cool and always will.
“Rainbow”- Kacey Musgraves
Another queen I had to include. I mean, yes, Kacey. There is always a rainbow. Thank you.
“Dock of The Bay”- Otis Redding
And let’s end on one of the most peaceful notes of all…Otis.
Listen to her playlist below: