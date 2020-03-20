Lilly Hiatt Gives Her ‘We Got This’ Playlist of Feel Good Music

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s Lilly Hiatt:

If you’re like me, sitting still doesn’t come naturally. It’s odd to feel confined, but our spirit doesn’t have to be! I’ve been burning loads of Nag Champa, drinking coffee, checking in with friends, and playing records non-stop. We may not make it to a live show any time soon, but that doesn’t stop the music. I have found the deepest solace in songs, and that’s actually always been the case. Hope you love these jams and long live rock ‘n’ roll!

“Brightest Star”- Lilly Hiatt

An underdog anthem…crank it and shine.

“Dance of the Clairvoyants”- Pearl Jam

Ethereal, insightful, and groovy – PJ never lets me down.

“Everything Is Everything”- Lauryn Hill

This is a song for everyone, and such a deep truth! Perfect for now!

“Cambodian Rock n Roll”- Sam Doores

This record has been getting me through the past week and making me smile.

“In Bloom”- Nirvana

Timeless. Spring is here. I’m a ’90s child forever.

“Rolling”- Michael Kiwanuka

Michael is like a ray through the clouds. Perfectly hopeful.

“Lilacs”- Waxahatchee

Inspired by Katie’s writing and as a flower girl, this song elates me. Reminds me of Dylan.

“March On”- Kyshona

Kyshona is a force. We should all be listening to what she has to say.

“Deciphering Dreams”- Amanda Shires

Nobody haunts quite like Amanda. Her melodies are visceral and her poetry is epic.

“Good Side”- Liz Phair

I can’t make a playlist without my queen, Liz. She’s everything.

“Winds Change”- Orville Peck

Yes, they do Orville. And I feel comforted when you tell me so through your fringed mask.

“Redemption Song”- Bob Marley

Another tune that never goes out of style. Bob knows.

“High Five”- Angel Olsen

Angel has gotten me through many lonely times and makes me smile. Love this playful jam.

“Don’t Panic” – The Harmaleighs

Yep, let’s not lose our cool! A dreamy lullaby from the Harmaleighs.

“Twinkle Twinkle”- Margo Price

All my favorite writers are heartbreakingly funny. Margo nails this. Shine on!

“Lively Up Yourself”- Bob Marley

And don’t be no drag…this song makes me feel cool and always will.

“Rainbow”- Kacey Musgraves

Another queen I had to include. I mean, yes, Kacey. There is always a rainbow. Thank you.

“Dock of The Bay”- Otis Redding

And let’s end on one of the most peaceful notes of all…Otis.

Listen to her playlist below: