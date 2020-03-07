Lil Wayne dropped the video for his song “Mama Mia” — not to be confused with the similarly named ABBA song.

The track is off his latest studio album, Funeral, which topped the Billboard 200 album chart earlier this year. It was Lil Wayne’s fifth No. 1 album. Previously, Tha Carter V (2018), Tha Carter IV (2011), I Am Not a Human Being (2010) and Tha Carter III (2008) all ascended to the top of the charts.

The visuals for “Mama Mia” features a mix of bewildering imagery, including a rapping CGI baby and a racy Harry Potter-inspired dance number.

And, sorry to disappoint, but Lil Wayne is not a Potterhead. “Truth be told, I know nothing about Harry Porter,” Lil Wayne told MTV Fresh Out. The track’s Hogwarts reference came about because he needed to make a rhyme work. “I still don’t know what it means, just know it has something to do with Harry Potter and I made it work.”

Check out the video below: