Liam Gallagher Turns Oasis Classics Into Handwashing Anthems

In recent days, Liam Gallagher has been a source of humor during these trying times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the ex-Oasis singer posted a series of videos of him washing hands while singing Oasis classics. The catch? He changed the lyrics to reflect his handwashing. The bearded, bucket hat-wearing singer seemed to be having a good time while washing his hand (at least in the normal sense).

The songs he belted out were classics like “Wonderwall,” “Supersonic” and “Champagne Supernova.”

“Wash your hands ya little fuckers!” he said at the end of “Champagne Supernova.”

Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged is due out on April 24.

At least he’s trying to have some fun. Your move, Noel.

Check out the clips below: