While Liam and Noel Gallagher have been notoriously known for being at odds with one another during their Oasis days, Liam has been reaching out to his brother to possibly get the band back together to help with raising money for coronavirus relief.

“…once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x,” Liam wrote in a series of tweets on March 19.

Listen seriously a lot of people think I’m a cunt and I am a good looking cunt but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c’mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

All these miserable fucking cunts in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c’mon weller the smiths c’mon marr Rkid oasis c’mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a fucking line up c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 19, 2020

Liam continued to put out messages directed to his brother throughout Thursday afternoon and even reached out one more time today (March 20.)

C’mon NEIL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 20, 2020

While Oasis fans would love to see the Gallagher brothers play on the same stage again, Noel has been silent (at least on Twitter) with his most recent post announcing the rescheduling of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ shows.