Less Than Jake’s JR Wasilewski Shares His Bored Stiff Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here’s JR Wasilewski from Less Than Jake:

In these confusing and anxious days, I find myself careening back and forth between anger and laughter. These are crazy days and my music choices have seemed to reflect that. I put together this playlist that is all over as I feel right now. Its intent is to never stay in one place too long, as to get boring. because holy crap this isolation stuff can be BORING. I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who feels like this.

The more I know the less I understand. all things I thought I figured out I have to learn again. I’ve been trying to get down the heart of the matter but everything changes….Yes. That’s a Don Henley lyric you didn’t even know you needed.

Stay healthy,

JR

Every Time I Die – “Bored Stiff”

I can’t think of a more non-boring band than ETID. a great tone-setter for this playlist.

New York Dolls – “Personality Crisis”

We are all going through one right now.

Death Grips – “Blackjack”

Something about this track makes me calm. this is where you should turn it up.

Lady Gaga – “Stupid Love”

This track bumps. only the most savage of haters won’t be in a better mood after listening to it.

Dreamville – “Sacrifices”

A nice mellow groove. something to calm you down for a moment.

Radiohead – “Black Star”

One of my favorite bands of all time. this song puts me in a good time and place in life.

The Jam – “In The City”

Great melody, great lyrics and a great song by a great band.

Less Than Jake – “Whatever The Weather”

Seems fitting in these days and times. hang in there. stay strong.

Black Star – “Definition”

Hellooooo everybody! recording live from somewhere….this is a jam.

H.E.R. – “Hard Place”

Saw her perform this at the grammy’s last year and fell in love with the song and H.E.R.

Grand Funk Railroad – “We’re An American Band”

Do I even need to write something here? it’s Grand Funk for crying out loud!

Ambrosia – “Biggest Part of Me”

A song to cuddle to when you’re not supposed to cuddle. plus the photo of the band is just priceless!

T.I. – “Bring ‘Em Out”

After Ambrosia for five minutes, this should get you up and going.

Sløtface – “Telepathetic”

I love this Norwegian pop-punk. Hope they tour with us someday!

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

This song uplifts my soul. Halsey is the real one.

Blur – “Charmless Man”

One of my biggest influences. if you don’t know about Blur, you are missing out.

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Love the lyrics to this song. there are a few songs I hear and say “I wish I wrote that”. this is one of them.

Germs – “Forming”

One of the few studio recordings of this seminal punk band. also, it seems completely appropriate.

Minor Threat – “Filler”

This song is waaaay more than filler. it’s in your head!

The Undertones – “Teenage Kicks”

Arguably Ireland’s greatest export. this song is near perfect.

Sleigh Bells – “Kids”

Heard this in a bar the other day before everything went haywire. this song is really interesting to me for some reason. hits me right.

J Balvin – “Mi Gente”

I don’t speak Spanish fluently, but a song like this speaks the international language of “shake your ass”.

Wyclef Jean – “We Trying To Stay Alive”

‘Nuff said. time to dance. at home, obviously.

Tom Petty – “I Won’t Back Down”

How I feel about dealing with COVID-19. stay smart. stay strong.

Don Henley – “The Heart of The Matter”

The song with the quote! I love this song. it’s uplifting as fuck!

Huey Lewis & The News – “Walking on a Thin Line”

A rock and roll sing-along song like few others. everyone knows it. OR SHOULD!

Jackie Wilson – “Reet Petite”

If you have any older family members with you, this song will speak to them. It should speak to you, too! BE NICE TO OLDER FOLKS!!!!!

Björk – “Army of Me”

While isolating, we are all armies of me. plus, this song is soooo good.

James Taylor – “Mexico”

Mexico was the last place we performed before the outbreak. I love that this song is about someone who has never been there.

Blondie – “Hanging On The Telephone”

probably the way most of us are communicating right now. just hanging on the telephone.

Descendents – “Good Good Things”

I’ve been thinking good good things about you! feel good punk from the masters.

Lizzo – “Juice”

If we all had as much self-love as Lizzo, the world would be a better place. Give me ALL THE LIZZO YOU HAVE PLEASE.