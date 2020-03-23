Montreal Residents Sing Leonard Cohen’s ‘So Long, Marianne’ From Their Balconies

As almost everyone in the world is practicing social distancing, a Montreal block paid tribute to local son Leonard Cohen.

Captured in a video, you can see said block belting out Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne.” Who knows how much practice they had, but either way, it’s pretty impressive. In the age of social distancing, these sing-alongs have been a way for groups of (seeming) stranger to come together and unite under the tough circumstances.

Check out Montreal singing the 1967 song from his debut Songs of Leonard Cohen below: