While the world continues its fight in stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Lady Gaga is doing her part by urging fans to take the right precautions while practicing social distancing.

“So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs.”

She ended her note with positivity. “I love you world, we’ll all get through this,” she wrote. “Trust me, I talked to God — she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Lady Gaga plans on releasing her sixth studio album Chromatica on April 10 after dropping “Stupid Love,” her first single in several years, on March 2.

“I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica,” she said about the album during an interview with Zane Lowe. “I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

The pop star plans to tour this summer in support of the album; however, the coronavirus pandemic has caused many musicians to cancel their tour plans.