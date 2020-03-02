Lady Gaga Reveals New Album Title and Release Date

Last Friday, Lady Gaga unveiled her first new song in several years in “Stupid Love,” and today, now we know the album it will appear on.

Lady Gaga’s sixth album will be titled Chromatica and will be her first proper release since 2016’s Joanne. It will be released on April 10 via Interscope Records.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1, Gaga gave some more insight into the album and its name.

“I was searching for a positive contrast, but I didn’t even know it, and I didn’t even know if that’s would come out. And it’s interesting ’cause it’s on the, it’s on the ‘Stupid Love’ Billboard, and it’s also in the music video and you’ll see it more later but the symbol for Chromatica has a signwave in it which is the mathematical symbol for sound and it’s from what all sound is made from, and for me sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record, and that is really what Chromatica is all about… is it’s about healing and it’s about bravery as well, and it’s really like, when we talk about love I think it’s so important to include the fact that it requires a ton of bravery to love someone,” Gaga told Lowe.

“I think what I’ve learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it, and it, it doesn’t mean that I’m deleting the bad things, it just means that I can reframe my life experiences and reframe also the way that the world frames life experiences to a way that I love and believe in, and that’s, that is Chromatica. I live on Chromatica, that is where I live. I went into my frame – I found earth, I deleted it. Earth is canceled. I live on Chromatica.”

Listen to the full interview below: