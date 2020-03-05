Lady Gaga Announces ‘Chromatica’ Tour Dates

After revealing her latest single, “Stupid Love,” and the title of her upcoming album, Lady Gaga rounded out her announcements by dropping some touring news.

The Chromatica Ball tour kicks off on July 24 at the Stade de France in Paris before heading to London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Fenway Park in Boston, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, Wrigley Field in Chicago and will close things out at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register here for early access to tickets. You’ll need to register to be a Verified Fan before 11:59pm ET on Saturday (March 7).

The Verified Fan pre-sale for the Toronto show starts on March 12 at 10am local time. The general sale then begins on March 13 at 10am local time.

Meanwhile, the Verified Fan pre-sale for the U.S. gigs start on March 13 at 10am local time, and the general sale will begin on March 16 at 10am local time.

If you plan to go to the London or Paris concerts, you can get priority access to the tickets starting on March 10 by pre-ordering the new album here. If you’ve already pre-ordered the record, you’ll automatically get access to the pre-sale.

General ticket sales will take place on March 13 at London at 9am and Paris at 10am local time respectively.

See the dates below:

July 24 – Stade de France, Paris, France

July 30 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Aug. 5 – Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Aug. 9 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Aug. 14 – Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Aug. 19 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ