KISS Temporarily Cancel Meet-and-Greets Due to Coronavirus

KISS have always been one of the most accessible bands (for a price, of course) when it comes to meeting their fans. However, the coronavirus has changed that.

The band has indefinitely canceled all upcoming meet-and-greets with fans on account of the fast-spreading virus.

In a statement provided to Blabbermouth, KISS manager Doc McGhee said: “Our meet-and-greets have always offered us and you, our fans, a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together. After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans. Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage.”

So far, a number of artists, including Green Day, Mariah Carey and Madonna, have canceled shows due to the coronavirus. A fan at a recent Tool show was also diagnosed with the virus. Ultra Fest and South-by-Southwest were two of the major events that have so far been canceled as well.

KISS is going to be on the road for the better part of the next year-and-a-half, with the tour concluding next July in New York City.